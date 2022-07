Illinois' gun laws failed to stop the Highland Park shooter from getting weapons The 21-year-old charged with killing seven people at a July 4th parade outside Chicago was able to buy guns even though he had been flagged by police, raising questions about the laws' effectiveness.

National Illinois' gun laws failed to stop the Highland Park shooter from getting weapons Illinois' gun laws failed to stop the Highland Park shooter from getting weapons Listen · 4:06 4:06 The 21-year-old charged with killing seven people at a July 4th parade outside Chicago was able to buy guns even though he had been flagged by police, raising questions about the laws' effectiveness. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor