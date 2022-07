Encore: Scientists look to people with Down syndrome to test Alzheimer's drugs People with Down syndrome are sought after for Alzheimer's research studies because many develop it in their 40s and 50s. Most will get it if they live long enough. (Aired on ATC on July 7, 2022.)

Health Encore: Scientists look to people with Down syndrome to test Alzheimer's drugs Encore: Scientists look to people with Down syndrome to test Alzheimer's drugs Listen · 4:10 4:10 People with Down syndrome are sought after for Alzheimer's research studies because many develop it in their 40s and 50s. Most will get it if they live long enough. (Aired on ATC on July 7, 2022.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor