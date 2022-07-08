Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed. Here's what the scene was like

Enlarge this image toggle caption The Asahi Shimbun/Reuters The Asahi Shimbun/Reuters

Shinzo Abe, Japan's former prime minister, has died after being shot during a speech in western Japan.

The country's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was campaigning for a parliamentary election in Nara when he was shot from behind. He arrived at Nara Medical University without any vital signs and was eventually declared deceased.

Police in Nara arrested the suspected gunman, who was carrying what appeared to be a handmade, double-barreled weapon.

Here is what the scene looked like:

toggle caption David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kosuke Okahara/Bloomberg via Getty Images Kosuke Okahara/Bloomberg via Getty Images

toggle caption The Asahi Shimbun/Reuters

toggle caption Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images

toggle caption Kyodo via Reuters

toggle caption Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

toggle caption Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

toggle caption Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP via Getty Images

toggle caption Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

toggle caption Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

toggle caption Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

toggle caption Eugene Hoshiko/AP