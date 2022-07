Willie Morrow, Black hair care pioneer, has died William Lee Morrow, a Black hair care pioneer who helped popularize the Afro pick in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at age 82.

Willie Morrow, Black hair care pioneer, has died William Lee Morrow, a Black hair care pioneer who helped popularize the Afro pick in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at age 82.