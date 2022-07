Border agents used 'unnecessary' force on Haitian migrants, investigation finds Border Patrol agents who confronted Haitian migrants in Del Rio in 2021 used "unnecessary" force, according to a long-awaited report released Friday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

