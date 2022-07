'CryptoQueen' Ruja Ignatova's international scheme landed her on FBI's Most Wanted There is a new name on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list — Ruja Ignatova, known as the CryptoQueen. It's a story of international fraud at a scale rarely seen.

