A tale of two cityhoods

In the last 20 years, at least ten communities around Atlanta, Georgia decided to become their own cities. And more have attempted cityhood. They all want more say over local rules, and to keep more of their tax dollars for themselves.

One version of this movement's history starts with Oliver Porter, a retired telecom executive who led his own community of Sandy Springs to cityhood in 2005 and now advises others on how to do it. But the idea of splitting off and becoming a separate city – it actually dates back to the 1960s and has segregationist roots.

On today's show, a mostly Black and brown community tries to use cityhood for its own ends.

