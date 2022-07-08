The News Roundup For July 08, 2022

A man confessed to attacking a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, firing more than 80 rounds into a crowd of people. Seven were killed and dozens more injured.

A damning new report on the attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, found multiple failures by law enforcement to stop the shooter.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Arizona this week. The DOJ is targeting the state's recent elections law that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship.

Mass resignations in parliament prompted embattled U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce his resignation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk a day after his forces captured the city of Lisa. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelkenskyy vowed to take it back with the help of long-range weapons from the West.

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty in a Russian court to drug possession on Thursday. She's been detained since February after she was caught with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport.

Josh Meyer, Toluse Olorunnipa, Mary Harris, and Mariah Woelfel join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Robert Moore, Joyce Karam, Sheila Smith, and Jack Detsch join us for the global edition of the News Roundup.



