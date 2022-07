Americans in border states are traveling to Mexico for abortion medication Scott Simon speaks to reporter Dianne Solis of the Dallas Morning News about the recent increase in Americans seeking abortion medication in Mexico.

Scott Simon speaks to reporter Dianne Solis of the Dallas Morning News about the recent increase in Americans seeking abortion medication in Mexico.