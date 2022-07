Ukraine prepares for first rape case connected to the Russian invasion Ukraine is preparing to try its first rape case related to the Russian invasion. Rape has been used a tactic of war by Russians before - against German women during World War II.

Ukraine prepares for first rape case connected to the Russian invasion Ukraine is preparing to try its first rape case related to the Russian invasion. Rape has been used a tactic of war by Russians before - against German women during World War II.