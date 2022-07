Movies you missed: 'Jaws' Scott Simon talks with Marie Vega of Weymouth, Mass., and Lydia Mullan of Cambridge, Mass., about the film "Jaws." Both saw it for the first time for our series, Movies You Missed.

Movies Movies you missed: 'Jaws' Movies you missed: 'Jaws' Listen · 5:37 5:37 Scott Simon talks with Marie Vega of Weymouth, Mass., and Lydia Mullan of Cambridge, Mass., about the film "Jaws." Both saw it for the first time for our series, Movies You Missed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor