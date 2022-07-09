Accessibility links
French romance movie 'Both Sides of the Blade' is not the feel-good flick you think Scott Simon speaks with director Claire Denis about her new film, "Both Sides of the Blade." It's about a couple whose relationship is threatened when the woman's past lover returns.

Scott Simon speaks with director Claire Denis about her new film, "Both Sides of the Blade." It's about a couple whose relationship is threatened when the woman's past lover returns.

Correction July 9, 2022

A previous web introduction to this report incorrectly said the director of "Both Sides of the Blade" is Caroline Denis. Her name is Claire Denis.