National 1050 KVPI is keeping the French Cajun language and culture alive in Louisiana 1050 KVPI is keeping the French Cajun language and culture alive in Louisiana Audio will be available later today. A Cajun radio station in South Louisiana has been broadcasting for 69 years. It's preserving the culture and the tradition of broadcasting live music from a bar every Saturday morning.