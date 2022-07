Hardened by 8 years of war, many Ukrainians are staying put Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing towns and cities on the eastern front as Russian soldiers inch closer. But more Ukrainians say they're staying. Many had already fled war eight years earlier.

Europe Hardened by 8 years of war, many Ukrainians are staying put Hardened by 8 years of war, many Ukrainians are staying put Listen · 2:42 2:42 Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing towns and cities on the eastern front as Russian soldiers inch closer. But more Ukrainians say they're staying. Many had already fled war eight years earlier. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor