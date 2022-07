Former diplomat is in favor of a prisoner swap to bring Brittney Griner home NPR's Miles Parks speaks with the former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul about the likelihood of a diplomatic solution in the case of American basketball star Brittney Griner.

Europe