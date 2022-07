A sunrise trek to a fire tower in N.Y.'s Adirondack Mountains An NPR reporter takes an early mountain trip up one of New York's Adirondack mountains. (This piece originally aired July 6, 2022, on All Things Considered.)

National A sunrise trek to a fire tower in N.Y.'s Adirondack Mountains A sunrise trek to a fire tower in N.Y.'s Adirondack Mountains Listen · 3:02 3:02 An NPR reporter takes an early mountain trip up one of New York's Adirondack mountains. (This piece originally aired July 6, 2022, on All Things Considered.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor