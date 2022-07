Shinzo Abe's assassination was a rare act of violence in Japan. What happens now? Ayesha Rascoe talks with Pomona College politics professor Tom Le about the political and social implications of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Asia Shinzo Abe's assassination was a rare act of violence in Japan. What happens now? Shinzo Abe's assassination was a rare act of violence in Japan. What happens now? Listen · 4:59 4:59 Ayesha Rascoe talks with Pomona College politics professor Tom Le about the political and social implications of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor