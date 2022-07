Gay health centers respond to monkeypox outbreak Ayesha Rascoe asks Gay Men's Health Crisis Vice President Jason Cianciotto about monkeypox, which is generally spread by direct, close contact with an infected individual.

Health Care Gay health centers respond to monkeypox outbreak Gay health centers respond to monkeypox outbreak Listen · 5:33 5:33 Ayesha Rascoe asks Gay Men's Health Crisis Vice President Jason Cianciotto about monkeypox, which is generally spread by direct, close contact with an infected individual. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor