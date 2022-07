Oil price fluctuation can hurt or help in Texas, depending on who you are Oil prices have fallen from their peak earlier this year, but they are still high enough to inflict pain on car owners and to bring big profits to oil producers.

Economy Oil price fluctuation can hurt or help in Texas, depending on who you are Oil price fluctuation can hurt or help in Texas, depending on who you are Listen · 4:25 4:25 Oil prices have fallen from their peak earlier this year, but they are still high enough to inflict pain on car owners and to bring big profits to oil producers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor