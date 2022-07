Pasco Country, Fl., is under quarantine ... from the world's most damaging snails Giant African land snails have once more invaded Florida. They're big and hungry — at least compared to other snails. So Pasco County, north of Tampa, is undertaking measures to control their spread.

Giant African land snails have once more invaded Florida. They're big and hungry — at least compared to other snails. So Pasco County, north of Tampa, is undertaking measures to control their spread.