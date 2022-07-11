At this NYC restaurant, you can order the world's most expensive fries

The $200 plate of french fries are made with champagne and truffles and topped with gold dust.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

How much would you pay for french fries? What about really fancy fries? Two hundred bucks? That's what you'll spend at a restaurant called Serendipity 3 on Manhattan's Upper East Side. It's home to the world's most expensive fries, known as the creme de la creme pommes frites. Instead of the usual vat of frying oil and sea salt, these fries are made with champagne and truffles before they are topped with real edible gold dust. I'm sticking with the drive-thru.

It's MORNING EDITION.

