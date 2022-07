These lawmakers are gunning for Boris Johnson's Prime Minister role Nine British lawmakers are lining up to replace Boris Johnson, just days after his resignation as the leader of Britain's Conservative party.

Europe These lawmakers are gunning for Boris Johnson's Prime Minister role These lawmakers are gunning for Boris Johnson's Prime Minister role Listen · 3:22 3:22 Nine British lawmakers are lining up to replace Boris Johnson, just days after his resignation as the leader of Britain's Conservative party. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor