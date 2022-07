The Jan. 6 committee will focus on extremist groups in its next hearing The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is examining the role of extremist groups and their possible connections to advisers of Donald Trump.

Politics The Jan. 6 committee will focus on extremist groups in its next hearing The Jan. 6 committee will focus on extremist groups in its next hearing Audio will be available later today. The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is examining the role of extremist groups and their possible connections to advisers of Donald Trump. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor