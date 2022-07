Uvalde community marches in protest of police response to shooting The community in Uvalde, Texas turned out in droves this weekend to voice their anger about the botched police response and investigation of the deadly elementary school shooting that happened in May.

The community in Uvalde, Texas turned out in droves this weekend to voice their anger about the botched police response and investigation of the deadly elementary school shooting that happened in May.