Sea lions chase away California beachgoers

Two sleeping sea lions showed beachgoers who's boss when they got too close and woke them from their beauty sleep.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Sea lions like their space. At a beach in California, two sea lions started chasing people who got too close and woke them. Of course. Video shows the moment of panic. The sea lions waddled after a fleeing crowd before swimming away in the ocean. Nobody was hurt. Experts are using this moment to remind people that sea lions are adorable but insist on a right to sleep. If you want to take pictures, stay 50 feet away.

It's MORNING EDITION.

