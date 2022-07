Protesters in Sri Lanka say they won't leave the president's palace until he's ousted Sri Lanka is slipping further into crisis — first with bankruptcy and now a power vacuum. Thousands descended on the president's residence in protest of the government's economic mismanagement.

Asia Protesters in Sri Lanka say they won't leave the president's palace until he's ousted Sri Lanka is slipping further into crisis — first with bankruptcy and now a power vacuum. Thousands descended on the president's residence in protest of the government's economic mismanagement.