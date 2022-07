Japan is examining its security and defense policy as Russia continues war in Ukraine Shinzo Abe, former Japanese prime minister who was killed July 11, championed for more robust defense and security policies. With current world events, those ideas are increasingly important in Japan.

Asia Japan is examining its security and defense policy as Russia continues war in Ukraine Japan is examining its security and defense policy as Russia continues war in Ukraine Listen · 4:00 4:00 Shinzo Abe, former Japanese prime minister who was killed July 11, championed for more robust defense and security policies. With current world events, those ideas are increasingly important in Japan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor