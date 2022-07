Sisters remember their parents, Kenneth and Terry Bridwell, with the songs they loved COVID has taken more than 1 million lives in the United States. Sisters Allison Leaver and Shelly Noble remember their parents, Kenneth and Terry Bridwell, with the music of Johnny Cash.

