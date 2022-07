"Smart gun" innovators want to make guns harder to accidentally set off Can technological innovation offer better solutions to gun violence in the absence of major political reform? Gun safety innovators are looking for grants and developing "smart guns."

Business "Smart gun" innovators want to make guns harder to accidentally set off "Smart gun" innovators want to make guns harder to accidentally set off Listen · 7:01 7:01 Can technological innovation offer better solutions to gun violence in the absence of major political reform? Gun safety innovators are looking for grants and developing "smart guns." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor