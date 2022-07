Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet with Joe Biden today Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Joe Biden at a low point in US-Mexico relations.

