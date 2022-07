The Contreras brothers will play together at the MLB All-Star game This is the fifth pair of brothers to play together as starters in the All Stars since 1942

The Contreras brothers will play together at the MLB All-Star game This is the fifth pair of brothers to play together as starters in the All Stars since 1942