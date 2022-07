Our predictions for today's Emmy nominations Emmy nominations will be announced this morning. Glen Weldon, co-host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, gives Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep a sense of what to expect.

Television Our predictions for today's Emmy nominations Our predictions for today's Emmy nominations Listen · 3:45 3:45 Emmy nominations will be announced this morning. Glen Weldon, co-host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, gives Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep a sense of what to expect. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor