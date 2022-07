The Jan. 6 committee will look at the role far-right groups played during the riot The seventh public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol takes place today, and the subject of far-right extremism is center stage.

The seventh public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol takes place today, and the subject of far-right extremism is center stage.