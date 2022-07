Japan mourns Shinzo Abe Japan's longest serving prime minister is being laid to rest in Tokyo today in a private family service. The country is still struggling to recover from the shock of his assassination.

Asia Japan mourns Shinzo Abe Japan mourns Shinzo Abe Listen · 1:40 1:40 Japan's longest serving prime minister is being laid to rest in Tokyo today in a private family service. The country is still struggling to recover from the shock of his assassination. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor