A man is using his nose to push a peanut up to the summit of Colorado's Pikes Peak A Colorado man is attempting to push a peanut with his nose all the way to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak.

Strange News A man is using his nose to push a peanut up to the summit of Colorado's Pikes Peak A man is using his nose to push a peanut up to the summit of Colorado's Pikes Peak Listen · 2:39 2:39 A Colorado man is attempting to push a peanut with his nose all the way to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor