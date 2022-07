Biden heads to the Middle East for meetings President Biden is heading to Israel and Saudi Arabia Tuesday in his first visit to the Middle East as president for meetings that he says he hopes will help advance regional security and stability.

Middle East Biden heads to the Middle East for meetings Biden heads to the Middle East for meetings Listen · 8:11 8:11 President Biden is heading to Israel and Saudi Arabia Tuesday in his first visit to the Middle East as president for meetings that he says he hopes will help advance regional security and stability. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor