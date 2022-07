Encore: Garbage collectors in Kharkiv dodge mortars to pick up the trash Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night — nor even threats of Russian missiles shall keep the garbage haulers of Kharkiv from their appointed rounds. We hit the streets with one crew.

Europe Encore: Garbage collectors in Kharkiv dodge mortars to pick up the trash Encore: Garbage collectors in Kharkiv dodge mortars to pick up the trash Audio will be available later today. Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night — nor even threats of Russian missiles shall keep the garbage haulers of Kharkiv from their appointed rounds. We hit the streets with one crew. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor