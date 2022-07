Carmen Rita Wong reckons with her identity after learning a secret hidden for decades Carmen Rita Wong's mother was Dominican and father was Chinese, or so she thought. In her memoir, Why Didn't You Tell Me, she reckons with the truth that was kept from her for 31 years.

Carmen Rita Wong reckons with her identity after learning a secret hidden for decades

Carmen Rita Wong's mother was Dominican and father was Chinese, or so she thought. In her memoir, Why Didn't You Tell Me, she reckons with the truth that was kept from her for 31 years.