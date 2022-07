NYC basement apartments are still unregulated, despite Hurricane Ida deaths last fall Almost a year after Hurricane Ida killed 11 residents of mostly-unregulated basement apartments in Queens, advocates say the city and state haven't done enough to make that type of housing safer.

National