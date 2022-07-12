988 is the new mental health hotline. Can it change how we respond to crisis?

Starting July 16, anyone in the US experiencing emotional distress or a mental health crisis can call the phone number 988 and reach a crisis counselor. Guest host Anna Sale talks to Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about bringing local call centers into this network, what challenges they're facing and how it will reshape how we view mental health resourcing.



Then Anna talks to Pop Culture Happy Hour host Aisha Harris about why so many biopics get produced and what makes a good one. Antonia Cereijido, executive producer at LAist Studios, joins Anna and Aisha to play Who Said That.

