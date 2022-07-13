YouTube restores 'Lo-Fi' girl music streaming channel

To the relief of millions of YouTubers, a well-known music channel is back online. Lofi Girl has over 10 million subscribers, and its most popular streams have almost 800 million views combined. It's known for lo-fi, or low fidelity, hip-hop beats with video showing an anime girl studying at her desk. It was removed for false copyright claims. After an apology, YouTube restored it. Now Lofi Girl can get back to studying for her test.

