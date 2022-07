Sri Lanka's president flees the country amid an economic crisis NPR speaks with Ahilan Kadirgamar, a political economist and senior lecturer at the University of Jaffna, about the president of Sri Lanka, who has fled the country.

Asia Sri Lanka's president flees the country amid an economic crisis Sri Lanka's president flees the country amid an economic crisis Audio will be available later today. NPR speaks with Ahilan Kadirgamar, a political economist and senior lecturer at the University of Jaffna, about the president of Sri Lanka, who has fled the country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor