Many states have anti-abortion laws. Will they provide a social safety net for moms? Stuart Butler of the Brookings Insitution talks about whether the party that's been pushing for anti-abortion policies is prepared to pay for the infrastructure needed to support moms and children.

Law Many states have anti-abortion laws. Will they provide a social safety net for moms? Many states have anti-abortion laws. Will they provide a social safety net for moms? Listen · 5:58 5:58 Stuart Butler of the Brookings Insitution talks about whether the party that's been pushing for anti-abortion policies is prepared to pay for the infrastructure needed to support moms and children. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor