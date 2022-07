Hundreds of people enjoyed an underwater concert this weekend in the Florida Keys People enjoyed ocean-themed hits like "Yellow Submarine" and The Little Mermaid theme, played through waterproof speakers.Concert-goers said the music sounded bit muted.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an underwater concert this weekend in the Florida Keys People enjoyed ocean-themed hits like "Yellow Submarine" and The Little Mermaid theme, played through waterproof speakers.Concert-goers said the music sounded bit muted.