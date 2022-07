How the American right became aligned with Hungary and its authoritarian leader New Yorker journalist Andrew Marantz says Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's administration has rewritten Hungary's constitution to consolidate his power. U.S. conservatives are taking note.

