Accessibility links
Escaped pet cat Rowdy is finally caught at Boston airport The 4-year-old black cat with green eyes escaped her cage on June 24. She eluded airport and airline personnel, animal experts and safe-release traps until Wednesday.

Animals

Rowdy the runaway cat is caught after weeks on the lam at Boston's airport

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

Rowdy the cat is shown here after being captured on Wednesday at Logan Airport in Boston. The cat escaped her cage as her family was returning to the U.S. after an Army deployment to Germany. Massport via AP hide caption

toggle caption
Massport via AP

Rowdy the cat is shown here after being captured on Wednesday at Logan Airport in Boston. The cat escaped her cage as her family was returning to the U.S. after an Army deployment to Germany.

Massport via AP

BOSTON — A family's beloved pet cat that's been dodging airport personnel, airline employees, and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport about three weeks ago was finally caught Wednesday.

"Whether out of fatigue or hunger we'll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught," an airport spokesperson said of the cat named Rowdy in a statement.

Pink Floyd, a flamingo on the lam from a Kansas zoo since 2005, is seen again in Texas

Animals

Pink Floyd, a flamingo on the lam from a Kansas zoo since 2005, is seen again in Texas

Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.

"She looks great, is happy to be with people and I am sure will be happy to be reunited with us," her owner Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook.

Rowdy's time on the lam began June 24, as the family returned to the U.S. from an Army deployment to Germany, Sahli previously posted. When their Lufthansa flight landed. the 4-year-old black cat with green eyes escaped her cage, in pursuit of some birds.

3 cats have outmaneuvered their 2 humans to hold a blender hostage for weeks

Animals

3 cats have outmaneuvered their 2 humans to hold a blender hostage for weeks

Soon Rowdy herself was on the receiving end of a chase, as her getaway set off a massive search involving airport and Lufthansa personnel, construction workers, and animal welfare advocates, as well as the use of wildlife cameras and safe-release traps.

Lufthansa even hired a tracker to trap Rowdy, Sahli said.

Despite numerous sightings, Rowdy always eluded her pursuers — but now, a little calm has been restored.