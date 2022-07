A company is seeking FDA approval for the 1st nonprescription birth control A Paris-based company has asked the FDA to approve an over-the-counter birth control pill. The push to ease access to birth control has become more pressing as states move to restrict or ban abortion.

Medical Treatments A company is seeking FDA approval for the 1st nonprescription birth control A Paris-based company has asked the FDA to approve an over-the-counter birth control pill. The push to ease access to birth control has become more pressing as states move to restrict or ban abortion.