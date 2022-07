A state of emergency has been declared in Sri Lanka as leaders try to 'restore order' A state of emergency has been declared in Sri Lanka as protestors call for the removal of the man who has replaced the President — who fled to the Maldives in a military jet overnight.

A state of emergency has been declared in Sri Lanka as protestors call for the removal of the man who has replaced the President — who fled to the Maldives in a military jet overnight.