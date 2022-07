U.S. soccer legend Briana Scurry opens up about head injury that changed her life NPR's Juana Summers talks with soccer great Briana Scurry about The Only, a new Paramount+ documentary about her stardom and struggles after the U.S. Women's Soccer's historic 1999 World Cup win.

Sports U.S. soccer legend Briana Scurry opens up about head injury that changed her life U.S. soccer legend Briana Scurry opens up about head injury that changed her life Listen · 8:01 8:01 NPR's Juana Summers talks with soccer great Briana Scurry about The Only, a new Paramount+ documentary about her stardom and struggles after the U.S. Women's Soccer's historic 1999 World Cup win. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor