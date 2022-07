The troubles that NYC has had in rolling out the monkeypox vaccine New York is one of the states with the highest number of monkeypox cases. But New York City's health department has faced ongoing problems in their vaccination rollout against it.

Medical Treatments The troubles that NYC has had in rolling out the monkeypox vaccine The troubles that NYC has had in rolling out the monkeypox vaccine Listen · 3:02 3:02 New York is one of the states with the highest number of monkeypox cases. But New York City's health department has faced ongoing problems in their vaccination rollout against it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor